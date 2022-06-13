Van Roekel returns as Lake Mills girls basketball coach, adds in cross country

For new Lake Mills girls basketball and leader of the cross country program Beth Van Roekel, timing is everything.

Previously holding the same position on the basketball side of things from 2010-13 and compiling a record of 31-37, Van Roekel spent two of her three years pregnant and basically stepped down because she also had a small toddler at home.

Unable to put the time in that was necessary to be a successful coach and have a healthy work-life balance, that's exactly what is different about this time around.

“My youngest is nine," Van Roekel said. "I have a sophomore. I’ll be going to all the games anyways because he’s on the JV team. My boys can go to the games, they can be way more involved, and I’ll be able to see my son play. The timing is a lot better, so I’m very, very excited for that.”

Now, when Van Roekel gets home after a long day, she doesn't have to take care of three very young children. Instead, they can watch film with her as they have developed their own love of basketball.

A Lake Mills graduate who was a two-time All-American at Waldorf before obtaining a criminal justice degree from Simpson College, it was while Van Roekel was working as a police officer in Ankeny that she discovered her passion for coaching.

Volunteering at Faith Baptist Bible College, Van Roekel found great joy in encouraging young athletes and pushing them to become better.

After she stepped down as varsity head coach at Lake Mills nearly a decade ago, Van Roekel took on the eighth grade girls basketball job. A better fit at the time due to the time commitment and earlier games, plenty of the athletes that she coached are now at the varsity level.

That same drive to push young athletes that she found all those years ago persisted during her time at the eighth grade level, and it has made for a group that is familiar and ready to be reunited with their former coach.

“It was really fun to hear them excited that I applied, and to talk with their parents and see that they’re excited," Van Roekel said. "They’ve all seen me. I’m not just coming in, they don’t know me and don’t know what I’m like. Most of them have seen me coach their kids.”

Stepping down as the eighth grade coach this past year so she could watch her oldest son's games in high school, the soon-to-be freshmen girls are the only group that hasn't been coached by Van Roekel.

Still, they were in the same gym with her as seventh graders, and they are familiar with her due to her being a teacher in the school district.

Because of that, they know what to expect and what kind of sideline-surveyor the new varsity coach is.

“Everybody gets excited for the three-pointer, and for the boys the dunk," Van Roekel said. "But man, if you can get a good pass, get that easy inside bounce pass where someone is unselfish, drives into the lane and sees that post player flashing inside and gives them that pass for an easy bucket. That’s so exciting. I will jump up and down and get really excited for that.”

Overall, Van Roekel wants Lake Mills girls basketball to be a respected program. In a tough Top of Iowa West, she understands the challenge that is ahead.

But she also knows what she wants.

“I want to push the ball up the floor," Van Roekel. "I want us to run. I want the girls to really love basketball and to have fun. I really do want athletes to be three, four sport athletes and not just focus on basketball.”

And in Van Roekel's perfect world, one of those three or four sports would be cross country.

The sport wasn't around when she was in school. Over the past few years she's started training for half-marathons and various distance events due to her competitive nature, but most of her familiarity with cross country is through her oldest son Kade.

Falling in love with the atmosphere at the meets, with everybody excited, cheering, and helping kids to reach their personal goals, Van Roekel will go from taking pictures to coaching.

Kade is a big reason why.

With her son on the team, Van Roekel cares about the success of the program and who is leading it. She wanted to make sure that it would be in the hands of someone who wanted to be there and cared about the kids' development.

“When this position came open, I just really didn’t want somebody to be assigned it," Van Roekel said.

Since taking over, Van Roekel has made great strides in recruiting. With just two girls and nine boys out last year, she has bumped those numbers up to 12 and 14, respectively, during summer workouts.

It's special to Van Roekel to know that some of these kids are taking a chance and giving something new a try. They're on this journey with her, as first-time runners with a first-time coach.

What's even better than that is that some individuals can find a purpose when last year they weren't a part of any sports.

“Running is not necessarily fun," Van Roekel said. "It’s a huge mental game. I look at some of them and think, last year they weren’t doing anything and now they’re part of a team.”

Similar to girls basketball, Van Roekel wants cross country to become a respected program at Lake Mills.

Although it may not get the turnout that sports like football and basketball do, she hopes people will see the value in the sport and what it promotes.

Cross country is harder to support, as you have to go stand in one spot and see your kid one or two times. You usually get one home meet, and it might get cancelled due to the weather. Because of that, Van Roekel believes that it gets a bit of a blind eye.

To combat that, Van Roekel has created Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok accounts for the program.

She hopes to have the community's support and for the kids to know that even if there are people who can't make it to the meets, the fans are behind them.

She also wants each kid to know that they matter to the team. Specifically on the girls side, they will now be able to have a team score after having just two runners last year. It takes five runners to make a team, and where everyone finishes matters.

That's what's so special about being a part of a team, and that's what Van Roekel will try to make each runner understand through one simple statement:

“I will cheer on the last person as hard as I cheer on the first."

