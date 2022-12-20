Van Horne Benton proves to be too much for Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 51-36

Van Horne Benton pushed past Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana for a 51-36 win on December 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Van Horne Benton played in a 40-35 game on February 8, 2022. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 6, Van Horne Benton faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on Solon on December 13 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For a full recap, click here.
