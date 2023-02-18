With little to no wiggle room, Van Horne Benton nosed past West Liberty 53-44 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Van Horne Benton drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over West Liberty after the first quarter.

The Bobcats opened a giant 31-16 gap over the Comets at halftime.

West Liberty trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 42-32.

The Comets fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Bobcats would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

