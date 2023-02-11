Van Horne Benton's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Anamosa 56-15 on February 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 31, Anamosa faced off against Cascade . For a full recap, click here. Van Horne Benton took on West Liberty on February 6 at Van Horne Benton Community High School. Click here for a recap.

