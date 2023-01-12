Troy Mills North Linn smashes through Iowa City Regina 72-52

Troy Mills North Linn painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Iowa City Regina's defense for a 72-52 win for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 12.
In recent action on January 6, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Iowa City Regina took on Lisbon on January 5 at Iowa City Regina High School. Click here for a recap.
