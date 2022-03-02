Troy Mills North Linn records sound decision over Springville 58-56

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Troy Mills North Linn wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 58-56 over Springville in Iowa girls basketball action on March 2.

The Orioles started on steady ground by forging a 15-14 lead over the Lynx at the end of the first quarter.

The Orioles came from behind to grab the advantage 30-29 at half over the Lynx.

The Lynx broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-36 lead over the Orioles.

Springville turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Troy Mills North Linn put the game on ice.

