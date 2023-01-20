Tough tussle: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy breaks free from Cedar Rapids Prairie 45-38

A tight-knit tilt turned in Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's direction just enough to squeeze past Cedar Rapids Prairie 45-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy squared off with December 14, 2021 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 15, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Marion Linn-Mar on January 10 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap.
