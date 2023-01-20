Tough tussle: Cedar Falls breaks free from Cedar Rapids Xavier 52-49

Cedar Falls surfed the tension to ride to a 52-49 win over Cedar Rapids Xavier in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Cedar Falls drew first blood by forging a 15-13 margin over Cedar Rapids Xavier after the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 31-21 advantage at halftime over the Saints.

Cedar Falls charged to a 48-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saints tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 20-4 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

