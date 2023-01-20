Tough tussle: Cedar Falls breaks free from Cedar Rapids Xavier 52-49

Cedar Falls surfed the tension to ride to a 52-49 win over Cedar Rapids Xavier in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Cedar Falls drew first blood by forging a 15-13 margin over Cedar Rapids Xavier after the first quarter.
The Tigers registered a 31-21 advantage at halftime over the Saints.
Cedar Falls charged to a 48-29 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Saints tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 20-4 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
Last season, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off on January 18, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 13, Cedar Falls faced off against Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Iowa City on January 13 at Iowa City High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.