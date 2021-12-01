'Tough and gritty' Panthers expect to make noise in conference

The majority of the team intact. The system is the same. The style won't change.

For Central Springs' girls basketball team, the core strengths under head coach BJ Fessler has been on the defensive end, primarily making life difficult for the opposition.

In Tuesday's season opener, that was evident.

The Panthers made St. Ansgar struggle offensively to the tune of five second half points as they started off on the right foot with a 29-23 victory at home.

"Our kids are gritty and our kids can defend," Fessler said. "They know how to play, they know how to play the team way and that is huge. That is the only way to play for us."

When Central Springs was top notch on the defensive side of the ball, it allowed under 35 points in all of its 10 wins a season ago. In its 12 losses, it routinely gave up at least 40 points.

With all but one player back in the fold, the Panthers are expecting to increase their defensive output.

"We buckle down and get as many steals (as we can)," senior Alivea Harms said. "Each individual tries to control who they can. We're always going to be up in their face."

In the two meetings last year against St. Ansgar, the scores were one-sided. That was far from the case this time around.

Central Springs packed the post and rebounded at a similar pace as the Saints to alter the height disadvantage it faced. It was the first win for the Panthers over their conference foes since 2017.

"Defense is one of our strong points so we can depend on that," junior Carly Ryan said. "Last season, we gave them a hard time down in the post and got them frustrated. I was surprised they didn't do something different."

Due to sophomore Aubrey Hoeft, a transfer from Charles City, being the only forward in the starting lineup, the Panthers are and will be playing small ball against teams.

Fine by them.

"We match up pretty well against everyone else," Ryan said. "We have fast guards. Having a post like (Aubrey) will help us."

Scoring was a clear struggle in the season opener, but Fessler knows buckets will fall eventually. Central Springs didn't lead until the final 95 seconds against the Saints and took over from there.

Harms averaged double figures last season and there were three other guards that clipped at over five points a night.

"We'll have a new identity a little bit," Fessler said. "Our style of ball is always going to be tough and gritty."

The Panthers were picked to finish in the upper-half of the Top of Iowa East Conference by members of the media. They have finished no worse than fifth in four of the last five years.

They don't expect to surprise anyone.

"(We try to) not really focus on where we place in the conference," Harms said. "Control each game and take it one at a time."

It has already gotten off to a better start than last winter. Central Springs lost nine of its first 10 contests, but turned it around in the final week of January by winning six straight.

A win already under their belt against a top-15 opponent in Class 1A is a confidence booster that the Panthers haven't had in November in a handful of years.

They are trying to have two consecutive seasons of double digit wins for the first time since 2016-18.

"I don't know what the other teams think about us, but we never worry about that," Fessler said. "Our conference has been really good for a while. We don't take anything for granted."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

