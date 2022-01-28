 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too wild to tame: Iowa City topples North Liberty Liberty 73-59

Iowa City tipped and eventually toppled North Liberty 73-59 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 28.

In recent action on January 22, Iowa City faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and North Liberty took on Waterloo West on January 18 at North Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Little Hawks opened with a 16-15 advantage over the Lightning through the first quarter.

Iowa City's shooting moved to a 37-31 lead over North Liberty at halftime.

The Little Hawks' leverage showed as they carried a 53-45 lead into the fourth quarter.

