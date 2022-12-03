Too wild to tame: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura topples Buffalo Center North Iowa 49-36

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura grabbed a 49-36 victory at the expense of Buffalo Center North Iowa in Iowa girls basketball action on December 3.
Last season, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Buffalo Center North Iowa squared off with January 11, 2022 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School last season. Click here for a recap
