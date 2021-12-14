Too wild to tame: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley topples Davenport North 59-42

Playing with a winning hand, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley trumped Davenport North 59-42 on December 14 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 7, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Central and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Eldridge North Scott on December 7 at Eldridge North Scott High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.