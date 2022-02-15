Too wild to tame: Belmond-Klemme topples Manly Central Springs 41-29

Playing with a winning hand, Belmond-Klemme trumped Manly Central Springs 41-29 at Belmond-Klemme High on February 15 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 8, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Forest City and Manly Central Springs took on New Hampton on February 3 at Manly Central Springs High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.