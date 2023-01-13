Too much punch: Waterloo West knocks out North Liberty Liberty 69-56

Waterloo West notched a win on the victory belt after defeating North Liberty 69-56 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 13.
The last time Waterloo West and North Liberty played in a 64-58 game on January 18, 2022. For more, click here.
Recently on January 6, Waterloo West squared off with Iowa City in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.