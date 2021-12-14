Too much punch: Waterloo West knocks out Cedar Rapids CR Washington 70-59

Riding a wave of production, Waterloo West dunked Cedar Rapids CR Washington 70-59 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Waterloo West faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Waterloo East on December 7 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
