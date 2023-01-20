Too much punch: North Liberty Liberty knocks out Iowa City 39-25

North Liberty grabbed a 39-25 victory at the expense of Iowa City in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 20.
North Liberty drew first blood by forging a 9-5 margin over Iowa City after the first quarter.
The Lightning fought to a 20-9 halftime margin at the Little Hawks' expense.
Iowa City fought back in the third quarter to make it 26-19.
Conditioning showed as the Lightning outscored the Little Hawks 13-6 in the final quarter.
Last season, Iowa City and North Liberty squared off with January 28, 2022 at Iowa City High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Iowa City faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and North Liberty took on Waterloo West on January 13 at North Liberty High School. Click here for a recap.
