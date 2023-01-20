Too much punch: North Liberty Liberty knocks out Iowa City 39-25

North Liberty grabbed a 39-25 victory at the expense of Iowa City in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 20.

North Liberty drew first blood by forging a 9-5 margin over Iowa City after the first quarter.

The Lightning fought to a 20-9 halftime margin at the Little Hawks' expense.

Iowa City fought back in the third quarter to make it 26-19.

Conditioning showed as the Lightning outscored the Little Hawks 13-6 in the final quarter.

