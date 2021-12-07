Too much punch: Nashua-Plainfield knocks out Mason City Newman Catholic 37-26

Riding a wave of production, Nashua-Plainfield dunked Mason City Newman Catholic 37-26 in Iowa girls basketball on December 7.
Mason City Newman Catholic took a 10-9 lead over Nashua-Plainfield heading to halftime locker room.
The Huskies broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-15 lead over the Knights.
Recently on December 2 , Mason City Newman Catholic squared up on Algona Bishop Garrigan in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
