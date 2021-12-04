Too much punch: Alleman North Polk knocks out Solon 61-50

Riding a wave of production, Alleman North Polk dunked Solon 61-50 at Solon High on December 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Comets' shooting darted to a 30-22 lead over the Spartans at the half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.