Too much fuss: Davenport North stresses Davenport Assumption 46-33

Stretched out and finally snapped, Davenport North put just enough pressure on Davenport Assumption to earn a 46-33 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 8.
In recent action on February 1, Davenport North faced off against Muscatine and Davenport Assumption took on Central DeWitt on February 1 at Central DeWitt High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
