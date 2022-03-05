Too much fuss: Cedar Rapids Xavier stresses Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 54-40

Cedar Rapids Xavier notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 54-40 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on March 5.
Recently on March 1 , Cedar Rapids Xavier squared up on Central DeWitt in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.
The Crusaders took a 24-17 lead over the Saints heading to the half locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Saints and the Crusaders locked in a 33-33 stalemate.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.