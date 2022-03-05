 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too much fuss: Cedar Rapids Xavier stresses Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 54-40

Cedar Rapids Xavier notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 54-40 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on March 5.

Recently on March 1 , Cedar Rapids Xavier squared up on Central DeWitt in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.

The Crusaders took a 24-17 lead over the Saints heading to the half locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Saints and the Crusaders locked in a 33-33 stalemate.

