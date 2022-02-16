Too much fuss: Cedar Falls stresses Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 62-44

Riding a wave of production, Cedar Falls dunked Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 62-44 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 16.
In recent action on February 5, Cedar Falls faced off against North Liberty and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on February 11 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For a full recap, click here.
