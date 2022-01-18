Too close for comfort, Waterloo West strains past North Liberty Liberty 64-58

A tight-knit tilt turned in Waterloo West's direction just enough to squeeze past North Liberty 64-58 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 11, North Liberty faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Waterloo West took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on January 11 at Waterloo West High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.