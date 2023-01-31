Too close for comfort: Solon strains past Manchester West Delaware 58-49

Yes, Solon looked relaxed while edging Manchester West Delaware, but no autographs please after its 58-49 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Manchester West Delaware and Solon faced off on January 21, 2022 at Solon High School.

In recent action on January 24, Solon faced off against Marion. Manchester West Delaware took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on January 20 at Manchester West Delaware High School.

