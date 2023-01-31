Too close for comfort: Solon strains past Manchester West Delaware 58-49

Yes, Solon looked relaxed while edging Manchester West Delaware, but no autographs please after its 58-49 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Manchester West Delaware and Solon faced off on January 21, 2022 at Solon High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 24, Solon faced off against Marion . For results, click here. Manchester West Delaware took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on January 20 at Manchester West Delaware High School. For more, click here.
