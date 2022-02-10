Too close for comfort, Riverside Highland strains past Lisbon 54-52

Riverside Highland wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 54-52 victory over Lisbon in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 10.
In recent action on February 3, Riverside Highland faced off against Packwood Pekin and Lisbon took on Preston Easton Valley on February 4 at Preston Easton Valley High. Click here for a recap
