Too close for comfort: Osage edges Fairbank Wapsie Valley 46-37

  • 0

Osage wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 46-37 victory over Fairbank Wapsie Valley in Iowa girls basketball on February 15.

Recently on February 7 , Osage squared up on Sheffield West Fork in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-8 advantage over Osage as the first quarter ended.

The Green Devils' shooting jumped to a 19-16 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Osage's upper hand showed as it carried a 33-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 13-13 final quarter.

