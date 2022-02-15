Too close for comfort: Osage edges Fairbank Wapsie Valley 46-37

Osage wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 46-37 victory over Fairbank Wapsie Valley in Iowa girls basketball on February 15.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-8 advantage over Osage as the first quarter ended.
The Green Devils' shooting jumped to a 19-16 lead over the Warriors at halftime.
Osage's upper hand showed as it carried a 33-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 13-13 final quarter.
