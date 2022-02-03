 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too close for comfort, Iowa City West strains past Marion 37-29

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Iowa City West passed in a 37-29 victory at Marion's expense for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 3.

Iowa City West fought to a 15-14 intermission margin at Marion's expense.

The Wolves came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Trojans 20-18.

The Trojans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 19-9 points differential.

