Too close for comfort, Iowa City West strains past Marion 37-29

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Iowa City West passed in a 37-29 victory at Marion's expense for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 3.
In recent action on January 29, Marion faced off against Center Point CPU and Iowa City West took on Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk on January 29 at Iowa City West High School. For a full recap, click here.
Iowa City West fought to a 15-14 intermission margin at Marion's expense.
The Wolves came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Trojans 20-18.
The Trojans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 19-9 points differential.
