A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Davenport North defeated Ankeny 65-61 on Feb. 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Ankeny showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-4 advantage over Davenport North as the first quarter ended.

The Hawks took a 33-28 lead over the Wildcats heading to the halftime locker room.

Davenport North broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-43 lead over Ankeny.

The Hawks tried to respond in the fourth quarter with an 18-17 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Central. For results, click here.

