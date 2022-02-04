Too close for comfort: Davenport Assumption edges Eldridge North Scott 47-45

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Davenport Assumption nabbed it to nudge past Eldridge North Scott 47-45 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Eldridge North Scott authored a promising start, taking advantage of Davenport Assumption 13-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Eldridge North Scott constructed a bold start that built a 26-21 gap on Davenport Assumption heading into the locker room.

The Lancers enjoyed a 26-23 lead over the Knights to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.