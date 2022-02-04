Too close for comfort: Davenport Assumption edges Eldridge North Scott 47-45

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Davenport Assumption nabbed it to nudge past Eldridge North Scott 47-45 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 28, Davenport Assumption faced off against Muscatine and Eldridge North Scott took on Bettendorf on January 25 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For more, click here.
Eldridge North Scott authored a promising start, taking advantage of Davenport Assumption 13-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Eldridge North Scott constructed a bold start that built a 26-21 gap on Davenport Assumption heading into the locker room.
The Lancers enjoyed a 26-23 lead over the Knights to start the fourth quarter.
