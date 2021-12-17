 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by IMT

Too close for comfort, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy strains past Marion Linn-Mar 59-57

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy didn't mind, dispatching Marion Linn-Mar 59-57 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Lions took a 29-28 lead over the Cougars heading to the intermission locker room.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-42 lead over Marion Linn-Mar.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy withstood Marion Linn-Mar's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

In recent action on December 10, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on December 10 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News