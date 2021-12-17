Too close for comfort, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy strains past Marion Linn-Mar 59-57

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy didn't mind, dispatching Marion Linn-Mar 59-57 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Lions took a 29-28 lead over the Cougars heading to the intermission locker room.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-42 lead over Marion Linn-Mar.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy withstood Marion Linn-Mar's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

