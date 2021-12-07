Too close for comfort: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy edges Cedar Falls 70-64

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 70-64 victory over Cedar Falls in Iowa girls basketball action on December 7.

The Cougars fought to a 39-34 halftime margin at the Tigers' expense.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 31-30 points differential.

