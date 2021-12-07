Too close for comfort: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy edges Cedar Falls 70-64

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 70-64 victory over Cedar Falls in Iowa girls basketball action on December 7.
The Cougars fought to a 39-34 halftime margin at the Tigers' expense.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 31-30 points differential.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.