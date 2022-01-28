Too close for comfort, Bettendorf strains past Davenport Central 49-46

A sigh of relief filled the air in Bettendorf's locker room after Friday's 49-46 win against Davenport Central in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Bulldogs fought to a 24-15 half margin at the Blue Devils' expense.
Davenport Central fought to an interesting final quarter, yet Bettendorf would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
