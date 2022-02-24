Toebe's go-ahead 3-point play sparks Lions past Go-Hawks in thriller

Carson Toebe had a flashback memory.

In his freshman year at the state tournament, Clear Lake's guard took a contested jumper and it clanked off the rim. The Lions would end up losing that game.

"I felt that if I were to do the dame thing in this position, we'd be losing the game (and) going home," Toebe said.

With under 30 seconds left in Thursday's Class 3A substate semifinal, Toebe didn't take a difficult wing jumper. He drove the lane and trusted himself to get to the tin.

It worked.

Toebe put in an acrobatic layup for the and-one and converted the 3-point play to give Clear Lake the final lead of the game in its 50-46 triumph over Waverly-Shell Rock at home.

A vast difference from the 73-40 blowout loss the Lions put on the Go-Hawks 23 days ago.

"It's got that college feel," Lions head coach Jeremy Ainley said. "They know what you're going to do, you know what they're going to do and now it comes down to player and execution."

It sends Clear Lake (17-5) to Monday's substate final for the fourth consecutive year, where 3A No. 1 Decorah awaits for a 7 p.m. tip at Waterloo East High School.

Toebe let out a scream on the floor after the layup and when the final buzzer sounded, some sighs of relief. Joe Faber iced the game with two free throws with one second left on the clock.

"They all think I'm going to shoot a step back," he said. "I got him with the hesitation."

It was matchup and battle of two stars. Toebe finished with a team-high 23 points while Go-Hawks sophomore Cole Marsh erupted for a new career-high 34 points.

For the last handful of minutes in the fourth, they dueled it out.

Toebe's 3-pointer gave Clear Lake a 42-41 lead only for Marsh to answer with a coast-to-coast layup. Toebe drilled another trifecta from downtown then Marsh put back his own miss and was fouled to make it a 46-45 ball game.

Yet it was the Lions all-state player that had the last laugh.

"Thought the way we slowed the game down in the second half, every time on offense, we really executed," Toebe said.

Marsh was unconscious from beyond the arc in the first half. Of his 22 first half points, 18 came by drilling deep 3s after deep 3s.

"I came into the game knowing we really needed this one," Marsh said. "I thought they were sagging off of me, so I was just going to shoot and see how it felt."

"To see him step up and do that in the biggest game he's played, I'm really proud of him," WSR head coach Nate Steege added. "That's a good tail of what maybe is to come for him in the future."

Down the stretch, some ill-timed turnovers gave up the Go-Hawks momentum. They had three fourth quarter turnovers, each one seeming bigger than the pervious.

Clear Lake capitalized.

"Keep the pace up, we'll take the lead and then we'll smother them defensively," Ainley said.

The Lions were down eight near the later part of the third quarter and Toebe brought them back into it with back-to-back trifectas. He admitted he forced some shots in the first half, trying to match Marsh point for point.

He settled into his rhythm and maintained that confidence.

"I'm always confident in my shooting," Toebe said. "The later the game gets, the more I want the ball in my hands to make those big shots."

Ainley agreed there were times where Clear Lake's offense was making the game a 3-point contest. Still, it got good production from everyone else as Thomas Meyer finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

Jett Neuberger and Cael Stephany finished with six and five points, respectively, off the bench.

"He was scoring and we were trying to go with him," he said. "Just told the guys at halftime 'Hey, trust it guys. Just run offense and we'll be fine.'"

No one else from Waverly-Shell Rock had more than five points. Second leading scorer Keaton Farmer had just three attempts from the field and was held scoreless.

The Go-Hawks had a seven-point lead early in the fourth, then were outscored 16-5 the rest of the way.

"We had a couple un-needed, forced turnovers that shouldn't have happened and that killed us," Marsh said. "Just came up a bit short."

Waverly-Shell Rock brings back Marsh and four others that started at least four games this season. It will also have Asa Newsom back next winter after he fully recovers from an injury suffered in football season.

"We played our tails off, we executed really well up until the end," Steege said. "We had our opportunities. That's the way it goes. It was not lack of effort, it was not lack of heart. I'm just dang proud of our guys."

Clear Lake is one game away from a back-to-back trips to the state tournament. It has flipped a switch and put a disappointing conference finish in its rear view mirror.

Now, it is fully ready to face the No. 1 Vikings next week.

"We got to play great team defense," Toebe said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

