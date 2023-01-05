Tipton darts by Stanwood North Cedar in easy victory 57-25

Tipton turned in a thorough domination of Stanwood North Cedar 57-25 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 5.
Last season, Tipton and Stanwood North Cedar squared off with December 21, 2021 at Stanwood North Cedar High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 22, Stanwood North Cedar squared off with Lisbon in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.