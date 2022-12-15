Tipton dances past Wyoming Midland 59-48

Tipton pushed past Wyoming Midland for a 59-48 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 15.
In recent action on December 9, Wyoming Midland faced off against Preston Easton Valley and Tipton took on Wilton on December 6 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.
