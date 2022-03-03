 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Time was on Cedar Rapids Xavier's side in final overtime of win over Dallas Center-Grimes 55-50

  • 0

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Cedar Rapids Xavier finally eeked out a 55-50 victory over Dallas Center-Grimes during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Recently on February 22 , Cedar Rapids Xavier squared up on Keokuk in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Tough to find an edge early, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Dallas Center-Grimes fashioned a 9-9 stalemate through the first quarter.

Dallas Center-Grimes took a 15-11 lead over Cedar Rapids Xavier heading to the intermission locker room.

Cedar Rapids Xavier broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-25 lead over Dallas Center-Grimes.

Cedar Rapids Xavier got the better of the third overtime-period scoring 8-3 to finish the game in style.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics torch relay starts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News