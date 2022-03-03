Time was on Cedar Rapids Xavier's side in final overtime of win over Dallas Center-Grimes 55-50

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Cedar Rapids Xavier finally eeked out a 55-50 victory over Dallas Center-Grimes during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Tough to find an edge early, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Dallas Center-Grimes fashioned a 9-9 stalemate through the first quarter.

Dallas Center-Grimes took a 15-11 lead over Cedar Rapids Xavier heading to the intermission locker room.

Cedar Rapids Xavier broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-25 lead over Dallas Center-Grimes.

Cedar Rapids Xavier got the better of the third overtime-period scoring 8-3 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.