Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana thumps Center Point CPU in punishing decision 55-34

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana handled Center Point CPU 55-34 in an impressive showing on January 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Center Point CPU played in a 55-50 game on December 17, 2021. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.