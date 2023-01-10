Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana takes victory lap past Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 70-49

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 70-49 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 10.
The first quarter gave Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana a 21-11 lead over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon.
The Clippers fought to a 40-22 half margin at the Mustangs' expense.
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana thundered to a 60-34 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Clippers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 15-10 in the final quarter.
