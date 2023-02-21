Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana tipped and eventually toppled Eldridge North Scott 61-46 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High on Feb. 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Eldridge North Scott faced off on Feb. 19, 2022 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Marion . For results, click here. Eldridge North Scott took on Clinton on Feb. 10 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For more, click here.

