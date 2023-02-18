Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 62-28 win over Fort Madison in Iowa girls basketball action on Feb. 18.
Recently on Feb. 10, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared off with Marion in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.