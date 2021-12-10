Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana rides the rough off Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 52-41

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana handed Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon a tough 52-41 loss during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 3, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Solon and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Williamsburg on November 30 at Williamsburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
