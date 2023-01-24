Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana passes stress test against Vinton-Shellsburg 68-57

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana charged Vinton-Shellsburg and collected a 68-57 victory at Vinton-Shellsburg High on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Vinton-Shellsburg played in a 64-40 game on January 25, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against South Tama County. For more, click here.
