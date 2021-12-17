 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by IMT

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana overcomes Center Point CPU in competitive affair 55-50

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana nabbed it to nudge past Center Point CPU 55-50 on December 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Recently on December 10 , Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared up on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News