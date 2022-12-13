Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana outlasts Solon in topsy-turvy battle 75-57

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana had its hands full but finally brushed off Solon 75-57 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 13.

The first quarter gave Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana a 21-12 lead over Solon.

The Clippers fought to a 28-16 halftime margin at the Spartans' expense.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana charged to a 56-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 75-57.

