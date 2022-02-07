Third quarter run paves the way for Osage to claim outright TOI-East title

Brooklyn Halbach couldn’t remember the last time she converted a 4-point play.

“A while ago,” Halbach said. “I focus more on getting the ball passed around. I don’t really try to focus on myself.”

The Osage junior’s shot was in the middle of a 14-0 run that sparked the Green Devils to a 10-point third quarter lead and they were able to hang on from there.

Role players that don’t get the headlines like Halbach and Taylor Klobassa stepped up in key moments and a last second defensive stand gave Osage a 40-38 triumph over West Fork to wrap up an outright Top of Iowa East conference championship on Monday night at West Fork High School.

“We knew how good they were and how well they’ve been playing,” Green Devils head coach Chad Erickson said. “It was a fun game. It was probably going to go down to the last couple of possessions.”

It marks the eighth straight season Osage (18-3, 15-1 TOI-East) had its name in solo or in a shared spot atop the conference standings, stretching back to the old North Iowa Conference.

“We have grown so much and we have made so much progress that I was not expecting,” Halbach said. “We came from the bottom all the way to the top and we surprised a lot of people.”

It didn’t come without a little drama.

West Fork (17-4, 13-3) cut it to four points on a Maddie Hubka 3-pointer in the fourth and the junior guard canned another one later to make it a 38-35 game. It woke up the student section and its crowd.

“I view myself like (a player to provide a spark),” Hubka said.

There were some misses from the field and a couple turnovers that kept the game within reach. Halbach went to the free throw line and went 2-for-2 to up the Green Devils lead to 40-36 only for Leah Weaver to answer and make it a two-point game again.

On a missed free throw with under 10 seconds left, Weaver got a look from downtown, but it was too strong. The Green Devils exhaled in relief as solo champions while the Warhawks left with a bitter taste in their mouth.

“It is super fun to be able to get it again,” Sullivan said.

The third quarter proved to be the difference.

West Fork scored the first points out of the halftime break then didn’t score the rest of the period. It had several live-ball turnovers and couldn’t find the bottom of the bucket.

“We were playing for ourselves,” Hubka said. “It surfaced because we wanted to tie with them. We haven’t done that in a long time.”

Osage, after struggling early to find a flow offensively, found one when it mattered most.

Halbach started the run with a 3-pointer, Klobassa buried a floater. Then it was Halbach’s four-point play that swung the momentum in the Green Devils favor.

“Having that much of a point differential is huge,” senior forward Kaebre Sullivan said. “It makes you feel less stressed. Having that run helped us stay calm, more straight forward with our minds.”

On the next possession, Sullivan swished a trifecta and Rylie Tabbert concluded the run with a layup.

“We told our kids at the end of the first quarter ‘Keep tasking good shots, they’re going to fall eventually,’” Erickson said. “We’re lucky we had that little run.”

Klobassa led Osage with 11 points while Halbach chipped in nine and season-long leading scorer Claudia Aschenbrenner had five of her seven points in the fourth period.

The first half was a similar script to the first meeting. It was low-scoring first half, a 21-19 lead for West Fork, and neither side went on a long offensive run. The Warhawks wanted to play at their pace, up and down the court with pressure-packed defense.

It never went that way until the fourth.

“We fought as hard we could,” Weaver said. “We came into the game thinking we wanted to win super bad. If we played a bit smarter, we definitely could have won.”

Weaver, a freshman, led the Warhawks with a game-high 16 points while Hubka had nine, all from shots taken behind the arc.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

