'They made their mark': Girls basketball seniors leave an impact on Osage athletics

“I think a lot of people thought we wouldn’t get as far as we did, because we did lose a lot of key players,” senior Megan Henson said. “I think we had seniors, sophomores and juniors that stepped up and filled those roles. We were able to get that far and I’m really proud of my team for that.”

One Green Devil senior will go down in the history books as one of the best athletes ever at Osage. Danielle Johnson finished with the most career points of all-time in five-on-five basketball in Osage history and is the first player with over 1,000 career kills in volleyball and 1,000 career points in basketball.

For Johnson and the four other seniors, leading by example means as much to them as the records, titles and numbers.

“We showed people that just put in the work and it’s not an individual game, it never is,” Johnson said. “Being a team and being together is the biggest part of it all. Honestly, just having fun. It’s not all business. Kind of enjoying the moment, because it’s going to be done obviously soon.”

Between another basketball conference title and the state volleyball championship in the fall, the recent successful stretch for Osage athletics has had its fair-share of good moments.