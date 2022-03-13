The 2021-22 Globe Gazette All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Player of the Year: Jaden Ainley, Clear Lake, senior

On Friday, Ainley made her college plans known by committing to DMACC, one of the top junior colleges in the state. She heads that direction after a prep career in which she scored over 800 career points and was an integral piece to the Lions three-year stretch of conference titles. Ainley averaged 18.4 points per game and in the regional semifinal victory over North Fayette Valley, exploded for 14 of her game-high 22 points in her final game at home. She became a two-time all-state player by the IPSWA with her second team selection this winter.

First team

Shae Dillavou, Forest City, forward, senior

Dillavou pieced together one of the best careers in an Indians jersey, becoming the third player in school history in the 5-on-5 era of scoring 1,000 career points while also being the career rebounding leader. Signed to play at University of Missouri-St. Louis, Dillavou averaged 15.5 points per game and 9.4 rebounds a night on 52 percent from the field this season. She was first team all-TIC West, second team all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association and a third team all-state honoree by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association in Class 3A.

Claudia Aschenbrenner, Osage, forward, junior

After coming off the bench as a sophomore, Aschenbrenner broke out this season and was named as the Player of the Year in the Top of Iowa East and a third team Class 2A all-state player by the IPSWA. She extended the Green Devils streak to five straight years of having the conference's player of the year. Aschenbrenner increased her scoring and rebounding averages to 14.4 and 7.4, respectively. She shot 50 percent from the field and registered over three steals a night.

Jaden Ainley, Clear Lake, guard, senior

Ainley took a necessary step forward in her development as a scorer, increasing her point average by five in her final year for the Lions. She garnered a first team all-state honor by the IGCA this winter, the first time she was named to the top team in her basketball career. She went to the state tournament twice in her career, getting to the semifinals both times. Ainley was a unanimous first team selection for the all-NCC team.

Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock, guard, senior

Kelly became the third player since the formation of the IPSWA in 2018 to be a three-time all-state player for the Eagles, joining Rachel Leerar and Amanda Chizek. In her final year as a prep, Kelly was named as a first team all-state player by the IPSWA. She was also a first team all-TIC West selection after leading West Hancock in scoring (14.3 ppg), free throw percentage with at least 25 attempts (70.8) and assists (3.5). Kelly will continue her basketball career at Grand View.

Avery Hanson, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, forward, senior

Hanson was part of a dynamic front court that was a strength of the Bulldogs, leading them to a second place finish in the North Central Conference. She led them in scoring at 15.3 points per game and rebounds at seven per night while also shooting 41.5 percent from the field. Hanson, who eclipsed 1,000 career points, was named as a third-team all-state player by the IPSWA and IGCA.

Madison Hillman, St. Ansgar, forward, junior

Hillman was a walking double-double on the court for the Saints this season. Of the 23 games she played, 15 games of them ended with a stat line of at least 10 points and 10 rebounds, including a pair of 20-20 games. Named to the all-TIC East first team, Hillman took over as the top scoring option for St. Ansgar this winter and enters her senior year approaching 1,000 career points.

Jada Williams, Mason City, guard, senior

Williams has been a staple in the Mason City rotation since her freshman year, the last three as a starter. She averaged over 10 points per game in the CIML the last two years, including 10.1 this winter. Williams led Mason City in rebounds a night at 5.2 and dished out over three assists per game. Bound for UW-Milwaukee next fall to continue her basketball career, Williams will leave the program with over 750 career points and north of 400 career rebounds.

Second team

Mallory Leerar, West Hancock, guard, sophomore

Leerar stepped into the spotlight as a key member for the Eagles and shined, garnering her first career all-state honor, named to the Class 2A third team by the IPSWA. She averaged 14 points a night, nearly four steals a game and led West Hancock in field goal percentage (42.3).

Samantha Brandau, Osage, forward, junior

Brandau was a force down low as a rim protector, registering over three blocks a game. She paired that with almost 12 points per game and 10 rebounds a night on a 51 percent clip from the field, best for the Green Devils. She was honored as an all-TIC East first team player.

Lauren Meader, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, forward, senior

Meader finished her high school career on the basketball court with 14.8 points per game, 3.4 assists a night on 46 percent from the field and 32 percent from downtown. She was a unanimous first team all-NCC selection and scored her 1,000th career point late in the second half of the season.

Emma Martinek, West Fork, forward, junior

Martinek led the Warhawks in significant offensive categories in leading them to a runner-up finish in the Top of Iowa East and a Class 2A regional final. She averaged 12.3 points per game and 4.7 rebounds a night, both team-highs. She was named as a first team all-TIC East player.

Emily Theiss, Clear Lake, guard, senior

Theiss clipped her scoring mark at 10.1 points per game and finished second in categories such as 3-point field goal percentage (31.4), assists per game (2.5) and steals per game (2.3). Theiss was garnered a first team slot on the all-NCC team.

Chloe Frank, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, forward, senior

Frank notched 1,000 career points in the final season of a banner career. She led the Cardinals in scoring with 14.3 points per game with over 30 percent shooting from the field. A William Jewell recruit, Frank was a second team all-TIC West honoree.

O'Malley Fair, Riceville, guard, senior

Fair capped her prep career for the Wildcats with 1,000 points and being named as the Iowa Star North Player of the Year. A third team all-state honoree by the IGCA, Fair led Riceville with 14.6 points per game and shot over 30 percent from the field.

Third team

Kaci Crum, Central Springs, forward, freshman

Crum was a consistent double digit scorer off the bench and as a starter for the Panthers to become a second team all-TIC East player. Crum finished with a team-high 11.1 ppg, 7.0 rpg and a field goal percentage of 47.

Reggi Spotts, Mason City, guard, sophomore

Spotts continues her ascension in the Mason City program, leading it in scoring at 10.4 points per game with a shooting percentage of 37 and a 75.4 clip from the free throw line. Spotts hauled in 4.7 rebounds a game.

Reagan Helgeson, Forest City, guard, senior

After missing her junior year with a knee injury, Helgeson came back and averaged 10.8 points per night, 6.5 rebounds a game and shot 28 percent from downtown. She was named to the all-TIC West second team.

Chloe Costello, Northwood-Kensett, guard, sophomore

A first team all-TIC East selection for the first time in her career, Costello was the Vikings best player in scoring (10 ppg), steals (2.6) and field goal percentage (41.1).

Liz Richardson, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, forward, senior

Richardson posted nearly 11 points a night and hauling in five rebounds a contest. Bound for Grand View, Richardson was a second team all-TIC West pick after converting 56 percent of her field goals.

Adrianna Kruse, St. Ansgar, forward, senior

Kruse posted 10.1 points per game and 8.4 rebounds a game as the second post player in the Saints lineup. Named to the all-TIC East second team, she shot 40.9 percent from the field.

Lydia Staudt, Charles City, guard, senior

Despite the struggle of the 2021-22 season for the Comets, one of the bright spots was the play of Staudt. She led the them in every offensive category as the best scorer (11.1 ppg), rebounder (5.0 rpg), stealer (3.1 spg) and shooter (35.4 fg%, 35.3 3fg%).

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette.

