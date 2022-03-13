 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The 2021-22 Globe Gazette All-Area Girls Basketball Team

  • 0
Clear Lake vs Waukon girls state basketball

Clear Lake's Jaden Ainley tries to keep the ball away from Waukon's Annika Headington during Clear Lake vs Waukon Class 3A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Clear Lake won the game 45-24.

Player of the Year: Jaden Ainley, Clear Lake, senior

On Friday, Ainley made her college plans known by committing to DMACC, one of the top junior colleges in the state. She heads that direction after a prep career in which she scored over 800 career points and was an integral piece to the Lions three-year stretch of conference titles. Ainley averaged 18.4 points per game and in the regional semifinal victory over North Fayette Valley, exploded for 14 of her game-high 22 points in her final game at home. She became a two-time all-state player by the IPSWA with her second team selection this winter.

First team

Forest City vs. Bishop Garrigan (Shae Dillavou)

Forest City senior Shae Dillavou looks to pass while being defended by Bishop Garrigan Audi Crooks in the first half of a Top of Iowa West contest in Algona earlier this season.

Shae Dillavou, Forest City, forward, senior

Dillavou pieced together one of the best careers in an Indians jersey, becoming the third player in school history in the 5-on-5 era of scoring 1,000 career points while also being the career rebounding leader. Signed to play at University of Missouri-St. Louis, Dillavou averaged 15.5 points per game and 9.4 rebounds a night on 52 percent from the field this season. She was first team all-TIC West, second team all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association and a third team all-state honoree by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association in Class 3A.

West Fork vs. Osage gbkb

Osage's Claudia Aschenbrenner looks to pass the ball to a teammate in the closing seconds of the first quarter in a Top of Iowa East contest against West Fork earlier this season.

Claudia Aschenbrenner, Osage, forward, junior

After coming off the bench as a sophomore, Aschenbrenner broke out this season and was named as the Player of the Year in the Top of Iowa East and a third team Class 2A all-state player by the IPSWA. She extended the Green Devils streak to five straight years of having the conference's player of the year. Aschenbrenner increased her scoring and rebounding averages to 14.4 and 7.4, respectively. She shot 50 percent from the field and registered over three steals a night.

Clear Lake vs Unity Christian girls state basketball

Clear Lake's Jaden Ainley looks to pass under pressure form Unity Christian's Janie Schoonhoven, left, and Tyra Hulstein during Clear Lake vs Unity Christian Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Jaden Ainley, Clear Lake, guard, senior

Ainley took a necessary step forward in her development as a scorer, increasing her point average by five in her final year for the Lions. She garnered a first team all-state honor by the IGCA this winter, the first time she was named to the top team in her basketball career. She went to the state tournament twice in her career, getting to the semifinals both times. Ainley was a unanimous first team selection for the all-NCC team.

West Hancock girls basketball at Bishop Garrigan - Kelly

West Hancock senior Kennedy Kelly (11) tries to shake Bishop Garrigan's Abbie Capesius (21) during a Top of Iowa West Conference game in Algona earlier this season.

Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock, guard, senior

Kelly became the third player since the formation of the IPSWA in 2018 to be a three-time all-state player for the Eagles, joining Rachel Leerar and Amanda Chizek. In her final year as a prep, Kelly was named as a first team all-state player by the IPSWA. She was also a first team all-TIC West selection after leading West Hancock in scoring (14.3 ppg), free throw percentage with at least 25 attempts (70.8) and assists (3.5). Kelly will continue her basketball career at Grand View.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball vs. Humboldt 12-22-20- - Hanson

Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Avery Hanson (30) lines up for a free throw at a game against Humboldt in the 2020-21 season.

Avery Hanson, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, forward, senior

Hanson was part of a dynamic front court that was a strength of the Bulldogs, leading them to a second place finish in the North Central Conference. She led them in scoring at 15.3 points per game and rebounds at seven per night while also shooting 41.5 percent from the field. Hanson, who eclipsed 1,000 career points, was named as a third-team all-state player by the IPSWA and IGCA.

St. Ansgar girls basketball, Hillman

St. Ansgar's Madison Hillman runs downcourt during a game against Central Springs earlier this season.

Madison Hillman, St. Ansgar, forward, junior

Hillman was a walking double-double on the court for the Saints this season. Of the 23 games she played, 15 games of them ended with a stat line of at least 10 points and 10 rebounds, including a pair of 20-20 games. Named to the all-TIC East first team, Hillman took over as the top scoring option for St. Ansgar this winter and enters her senior year approaching 1,000 career points.

Mason City girls basketball hosts Clear Lake - Williams

Mason City's Jada Williams makes a free throw during a home game against Clear Lake earlier this season.

Jada Williams, Mason City, guard, senior

Williams has been a staple in the Mason City rotation since her freshman year, the last three as a starter. She averaged over 10 points per game in the CIML the last two years, including 10.1 this winter. Williams led Mason City in rebounds a night at 5.2 and dished out over three assists per game. Bound for UW-Milwaukee next fall to continue her basketball career, Williams will leave the program with over 750 career points and north of 400 career rebounds.

Second team

West Hancock girls basketball at Bishop Garrigan - Leerar

West Hancock's Mallory Leerar (10) weaves her way around Bishop Garrigan's Zoe Montag (22) in the second half of a Top of Iowa West Conference game in Algona earlier this season.

Mallory Leerar, West Hancock, guard, sophomore

Leerar stepped into the spotlight as a key member for the Eagles and shined, garnering her first career all-state honor, named to the Class 2A third team by the IPSWA. She averaged 14 points a night, nearly four steals a game and led West Hancock in field goal percentage (42.3).

Osage girls basketball (Samantha Brandau)

Osage junior Samantha Brandau shoots the second of her two free throw attempts during the first half of a Top of Iowa East matchup against West Fork earlier this season.

Samantha Brandau, Osage, forward, junior

Brandau was a force down low as a rim protector, registering over three blocks a game. She paired that with almost 12 points per game and 10 rebounds a night on a 51 percent clip from the field, best for the Green Devils. She was honored as an all-TIC East first team player.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball vs. Humboldt 12-22-20- Meader

Lauren Meader (#12) tries to push past Humboldt at a game in Hampton in this photo from December 2020.

Lauren Meader, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, forward, senior

Meader finished her high school career on the basketball court with 14.8 points per game, 3.4 assists a night on 46 percent from the field and 32 percent from downtown. She was a unanimous first team all-NCC selection and scored her 1,000th career point late in the second half of the season.

West Fork GBKB (Emma Martinek)

West Fork's Emma Martinek looks to pass the ball during an offensive possession in the first half against Forest City earlier in the 2021-22 season.

Emma Martinek, West Fork, forward, junior

Martinek led the Warhawks in significant offensive categories in leading them to a runner-up finish in the Top of Iowa East and a Class 2A regional final. She averaged 12.3 points per game and 4.7 rebounds a night, both team-highs. She was named as a first team all-TIC East player.

Clear Lake vs Waukon girls state basketball

Clear Lake's Emily Theiss goes up to shoot while being guarded by Waukon's Annika Headington during Clear Lake vs Waukon Class 3A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Emily Theiss, Clear Lake, guard, senior

Theiss clipped her scoring mark at 10.1 points per game and finished second in categories such as 3-point field goal percentage (31.4), assists per game (2.5) and steals per game (2.3). Theiss was garnered a first team slot on the all-NCC team.

GHV girls basketball vs North Union- Chloe Frank

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Chloe Frank (10) scores against North Union during a Top of Iowa West Conference game during the 2020-21 season.

Chloe Frank, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, forward, senior

Frank notched 1,000 career points in the final season of a banner career. She led the Cardinals in scoring with 14.3 points per game with over 30 percent shooting from the field. A William Jewell recruit, Frank was a second team all-TIC West honoree.

Riceville girls

Riceville's O'Malley Fair dribbles the ball against Tripoli on Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Riceville.

O'Malley Fair, Riceville, guard, senior

Fair capped her prep career for the Wildcats with 1,000 points and being named as the Iowa Star North Player of the Year. A third team all-state honoree by the IGCA, Fair led Riceville with 14.6 points per game and shot over 30 percent from the field. 

Third team

West Fork vs. Central Springs - Kaci Crum

Central Springs center Kaci Crum passes the ball to a teammate during the first half of a Top of Iowa East contest at home against West Fork during the 2021-22 season.

Kaci Crum, Central Springs, forward, freshman

Crum was a consistent double digit scorer off the bench and as a starter for the Panthers to become a second team all-TIC East player. Crum finished with a team-high 11.1 ppg, 7.0 rpg and a field goal percentage of 47.

Mason City girls basketball hosts Clear Lake - Spotts, Theiss

Mason City's Reggi Spotts moves in toward the basket while Clear Lake's Emily Theiss (31) guards during a non-conference game earlier this season.

Reggi Spotts, Mason City, guard, sophomore

Spotts continues her ascension in the Mason City program, leading it in scoring at 10.4 points per game with a shooting percentage of 37 and a 75.4 clip from the free throw line. Spotts hauled in 4.7 rebounds a game.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls vs Forest City basketball - Helgeson

Forest City's Reagan Helgeson (12) heads downcourt during a Top of Iowa West Conference game against GHV in Garner earlier this season.

Reagan Helgeson, Forest City, guard, senior

After missing her junior year with a knee injury, Helgeson came back and averaged 10.8 points per night, 6.5 rebounds a game and shot 28 percent from downtown. She was named to the all-TIC West second team.

Northwood-Kensett vs. North Butler - Chloe Costello

Northwood-Kensett's Chloe Costello guards a North Butler player during the first half of a Class 1A Region 3 first round contest at Northwood-Kensett High School during the 2021-22 season.

Chloe Costello, Northwood-Kensett, guard, sophomore

A first team all-TIC East selection for the first time in her career, Costello was the Vikings best player in scoring (10 ppg), steals (2.6) and field goal percentage (41.1). 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (Liz Richardson)

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura senior Liz Richardson bumps the ball over to her setter during Monday's Class 3A regional quarterfinal against Algona.

Liz Richardson, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, forward, senior

Richardson posted nearly 11 points a night and hauling in five rebounds a contest. Bound for Grand View, Richardson was a second team all-TIC West pick after converting 56 percent of her field goals.

GBBall St. Ansgar vs. Osage 14

St. Ansgar junior Adrianna Kruse shoots the ball in a win over Osage earlier in the 2020-21 season.

Adrianna Kruse, St. Ansgar, forward, senior

Kruse posted 10.1 points per game and 8.4 rebounds a game as the second post player in the Saints lineup. Named to the all-TIC East second team, she shot 40.9 percent from the field.

Charles City's Lydia Staudt

Charles City senior Lydia Staudt places in the top-10 at the Algona Invitational earlier this season.

Lydia Staudt, Charles City, guard, senior

Despite the struggle of the 2021-22 season for the Comets, one of the bright spots was the play of Staudt. She led the them in every offensive category as the best scorer (11.1 ppg), rebounder (5.0 rpg), stealer (3.1 spg) and shooter (35.4 fg%, 35.3 3fg%).

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

