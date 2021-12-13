Taking on water: Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar sinks Nashua-Plainfield 56-44

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Nashua-Plainfield 56-44 in Iowa girls basketball on December 13.
Nashua-Plainfield got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 22-21 margin over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar at halftime.
In recent action on December 7, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Osage and Nashua-Plainfield took on Mason City Newman Catholic on December 7 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.