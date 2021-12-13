 Skip to main content
Taking on water: Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar sinks Nashua-Plainfield 56-44

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Nashua-Plainfield 56-44 in Iowa girls basketball on December 13.

Nashua-Plainfield got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 22-21 margin over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar at halftime.

In recent action on December 7, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Osage and Nashua-Plainfield took on Mason City Newman Catholic on December 7 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. For more, click here.

