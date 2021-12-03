Taking on water: Iowa City sinks Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 70-52

Saddled up and ready to go, Iowa City spurred past Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 70-52 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 3.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.