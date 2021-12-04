Taking on water: Hampton-Dumont-CAL sinks Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 56-38

Hampton-Dumont-CAL tipped and eventually toppled Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 56-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 4.
The Saints took a 27-24 lead over the Bulldogs heading to halftime locker room.
