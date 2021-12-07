Taking on water: Cedar Rapids Prairie sinks Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 49-35

Cedar Rapids Prairie grabbed a 49-35 victory at the expense of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 7.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids Prairie an 18-8 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.

Cedar Rapids Prairie's shooting jumped to a 31-17 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson at the half.

Both squads drew cheers for fourth-quarter scores, but the period resulted in an 18-18 draw, which were all the Hawks needed.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.